dining

Who Is Serving Up the Best Food in NYC? New List Ranks Top Restaurants

There's a new list of New York's best restaurants. Can you guess which ranks above the rest?

By NBC New York Staff

Late night restaurant outdoor seating in Chelsea, Manhattan on a warm summer night.
Getty Images

The debate over where to find the best food in New York City is a never-ending exercise bound to make your wallet lighter and your stomach fuller.

It's nearly impossible to agree on who cooks up the best dish of food in the Big Apple, but that never stops the time-honored tradition of ranking which restaurants serve up the finest dining.

Condé Nast's Traveler magazine is out with a brand new list of what it calls "The 28 Best Restaurants in New York City."

Curious foodies will notice this list doesn't numerically rank the restaurants featured in its top 28, but rather leaves readers with mouth-watering images and enticing descriptions of these fine establishments.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

food 20 hours ago

Looking for Good Eats That Won't Hurt the Wallet? Better Bet Is In New Jersey, Not NYC

news Nov 4

The New European Vacation? Travelers Are Returning for Trips That Are All About Food and Wine

Beloved classics made the list, obviously.

Eateries known far and wide, like the Michelin-starred Le Bernardin and Katz's Delicatessen, take a couple spots on Traveler's list.

"Nearly three years after COVID forced the city that never sleeps to dim its lights, New York’s restaurant scene feels like it’s back to its old self," writer Devra Ferst says.

This collection of restaurants both old and new, some find success despite opening during the pandemic, gives hungry New Yorkers plenty to sink their teeth into.

Find the full list of 28 restaurants here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

diningNew York Cityrestaurants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us