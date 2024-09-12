Who is Edward Caban, outgoing NYPD chief embroiled in a federal investigation?

The head of the NYPD announced his resignation Thursday amid an ongoing federal investigation into the department's nightclub enforcement, according to an internal memo obtained by News 4.

It comes after news broke last week that investigators for the Southern District of New York seized phones of several NYPD officials, including at least one belonging to Commissioner Edward Caban and one belonging to his twin brother. No one has been charged.

An NYPD spokesperson said the department was cooperating with the SDNY in the investigation.

But who is Caban?

In a historic announcement, Caban was named the next NYPD commissioner on July 17, 2023 making him the first Hispanic person to lead the nation's largest police department.

At the time, Adams made the announcement outside the 40th precinct stationhouse in the Bronx — the same South Bronx area where Caban started his career in uniform in the early 1990s.

"A Bronx native, with more than 30 years of experience as one of New York’s Finest, Commissioner Caban is the right choice at the right time. Not only has Commissioner Caban climbed the ranks, serving in nearly every role within the Police Department, but policing is in his blood, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, another veteran of the NYPD," Adams said then, noting Caban's father was a transit detective.

Caban has some experience in the role: He's been serving as acting commissioner since July 1 following former commissioner Keechant Sewell's resignation in June 2023. She stepped down after serving as the first Black woman to lead the department for 18 months.

Reaction from the South Bronx today as the new police commissioner, Edward Caban, was celebrated where his career first started. Erica Byfield reports.

Raised in the Bronx, Caban has strong family ties in the south of Puerto Rico in the town of Ponce. He has more than three decades of service with the NYPD and three of his brothers have also joined the police ranks. Caban was promoted to sergeant back in 1994 before eventually becoming an inspector.

He now appears to have the full support of the mayor for the position. People with inside knowledge of Adams’ decision say that in recent times, Caban was in charge of staff management, recruiting and disciplinary matters. He became the obvious choice, sources said, given that he was first deputy of the NYPD and next in-line for the top cop post.

“I want to thank Mayor Adams and my fellow New Yorkers for putting your faith and trust in me,” said Caban after being named commissioner. “I am humbled to be on your team and to lead the greatest police department on the globe. The NYPD is the most consequential police department in all of law enforcement. Its storied history is a living legacy of valor, bravery, and sacrifice — of ordinary New Yorkers who did extraordinary things. When a person in need rings the bell, you can always count on the NYPD to answer the call. Together, we will build upon our successes and continue to drive down crime and improve the quality of life in our communities.”

Caban was previously also in charge of staff management for the NYPD, as well as disciplinary matters and recruiting within the department.