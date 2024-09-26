Who takes over as acting NYC mayor if Eric Adams leaves office?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly said he is not going anywhere and has no plans to resign, despite mounting investigations, and Wednesday night, news that he is expected to face federal charges by prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York as soon as Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday night, Adams said he is innocent and will fight the charges.

"We're going to continue to fight on behalf of New Yorkers... I'm stepping up, not stepping down. I have a city to run that I will continue to run," Adams said at a media availability on Sept. 24.

Adams also said he also plans to be re-elected next year.

"A year from now, I see myself again, raising my right hand being called the mayor of the City of New York," Adams said earlier in the week.

Should the situation change and Adams resign or be suspended from office by the governor, who would lead the city and become acting mayor?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The city charter of New York City lays out the process for filling a vacancy in the office of the mayor.

Who becomes acting mayor in New York City when a mayor leaves office?

According to the New York City charter, if a mayor is suspended by the governor, unable to perform their duties, absent from the city or resigns, the city's public advocate would become the acting mayor and serve in a temporary capacity.

If the public advocate is unable to serve, the city's comptroller would assume the position of acting mayor.

Who is New York City's public advocate?

New York City's current public advocate is Jumaane Williams. According to the city charter, he would assume the position of acting mayor, if Eric Adams were to step aside or be suspended from office by the governor.

Williams, a former city councilman, has served as the city's public advocate since winning a special election in 2019.

He ran for New York governor in 2022 losing to Kathy Hochul.

Who is New York City's comptroller?

Brad Lander is the current comptroller for the city of New York. He has served in the position since being elected in 2021. Lander would become acting mayor if Adams leaves office and Williams cannot serve, according to the city charter.

Prior to his election as comptroller, Lander spent 12 years in the city council.

Lander has announced plans to run for mayor in 2025.