White Plains Mother Tried to Drown Toddler in Bathtub: Indictment

A White Plains woman was charged with attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly drowning her son in a bathtub last month, according to prosecutors.

La’Quanaya Ward, 29, was in a bathroom at the Coachman Family Center on Dec. 3 when another resident witnessed what she was trying to do and stopped her, Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.

In addition, Ward "endangered her other infant son," according to authorities, but no other details were released. The condition of the child is unknown.

She was also charged with unlawful imprisonment, attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child. A judge has set bail for ward at $500,000 and she's expected to appear in court on Jan. 28.

