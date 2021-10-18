child abuse

White Plains Mother Pleads Guilty After Trying to Drown 2-Year-Old in Bathtub

A White Plains woman has pled guilty to attempted murder after trying to drown her 2-year-old son in a bathtub in 2019, prosecutors announced Monday.

La’Quanaya Ward, 30, was in a bathroom at the Coachman Family Center on Dec. 3 when another resident witnessed what she was trying to do and stopped her, Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.

Ward pled guilty on Oct. 14 to felony attempted murder in the second degree. Her sentencing hearing is schedule for January 2022.

She faces up to 25 years in state prison if given the maximum sentencing.

