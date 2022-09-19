Where Will Queen Elizabeth Be Buried? What Religion Is She? Who Are Her Kids, Again? And More Top Questions Answered

Hundreds of thousands of world leaders and regular citizens alike converged on London Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-reigning monarch died earlier this month at the age of 96, immediately handing down the crown to her 73-year-old son, Charles.

The line of succession and other key questions have been addressed, but the public still has a lot it wants to know. Here are eight burning questions people are searching for early Monday.

When Did Prince Philip Die and Where Is He Buried?

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99, making him the longest-serving royal consort in history. He and Queen Elizabeth II were married for nearly 74 years. Philip is currently buried in the Royal Vault but will be moved to lie beside the queen when her body is brought to St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Members of the Royal Family arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

When Did Elizabeth Become Queen?

Elizabeth II assumed the crown on Feb. 6, 1952. She was 25 years old at the time and would rule for the next 70 years and 214 days, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Where Will She Be Buried?

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a town about 26 miles from London that is the home of Windsor Castle, one of the royal residences.

Today King Charles led a royal procession honoring the late monarch. Natalie Pasquarella reports.

Where Does Prince William Live Again?

Kensington is the official residence, but the royal family was expected to move their children to Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, for more privacy, CNN has reported.

How Old Is Westminster Abbey?

One of England's most iconic buildings, Westminster Abbey has been the traditional site of coronations and burials for the monarchy. All English and British coronations have been held there since William the Conquerer in 1066. It is believed to have been built around 1269, making it more than 730 years old.

How Old Are the Queen's Grandchildren?

Queen Elizabeth II had eight grandchildren, the most well-known of whom are the children of Diana and Charles, 40-year-old William, Prince of Wales, and 38-year-old Harry. Her oldest grandchild is Peter Philips, the 44-year-old son of Anne and Captain Mark Philips. Prince Edward's son, James Viscount Severn, is 14 , while Edward's daughter, Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor, is 18. Princess Eugenie is the 32-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice, 34, is his oldest daughter. Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall is the 41-year-old daughter of Anne.

Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Charlotte, is 7, while his son, Prince George, is 9.

Who are Queen Elizabeth II's children again? She had four. King Charles III, 73, is her oldest. He spent seven decades as heir apparent and automatically became king when his mother died and vowed to follow her example. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step that introduced the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications.

Princess Anne is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Her title has been Princess Royal since 1987 and she's 16th in line for the throne. She was famously targeted in a kidnapping attempt in 1974 and has been involved in a wealth of humanitarian and other projects across the globe. An avid horseback rider, Princess Anne holds membership in the International Olympics Committee. She has been divorced once and has two children. She is married to Sir Timothy Laurence.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was effectively banished from public life following sexual misconduct scandals. He was stripped of his honorary military roles in January amid the furor surrounding a lawsuit alleging he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and fears that the scandal -- and his multimillion-dollar settlement of the suit -- would taint the House of Windsor. The queen also removed his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages, and barred him from using the title “his royal highness" in official settings.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, is the youngest of the queen's four children and 13th in line to the throne. He is 58 years old. A theater aficionado, he stepped down from a company he founded in 2002 to take on royal duties full-time. He is affiliated with more than 70 organizations, mainly related to sports and youth performance. Edward has two children with his wife, Sophie Rhys-Jones, whom he married in 1999, and was named the Earl of Wessex before that union. In 2019 he earned an additional title, Earl of Forfar.

As the dignitaries poured in, the clock was ticking down for those seeking a place in the longest queue many have ever seen to file past the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall

What Religion Is the Royal Family?

The church of England broke away from Roman Catholicism in the 16th century. Mary I tried to restore it but her sister, Queen Elizabeth I, declared herself "Supreme Governor" of England when she assumed the crown in 1558. Anglicanism, a former of Christianity, has been the royal family's religion since then.