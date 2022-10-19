american horror story

Where Was ‘American Horror Story: NYC' Filmed, And What Is It About?

The new season may be look especially recognizable to residents of the Big Apple.

“American Horror Story: NYC” premieres Wednesday night with back to back episodes starting at 10 p.m. — and some of the scene locations will be familiar to New Yorkers.

The anthology series has taken on a number of different themes over its past ten seasons including "Asylum," "Coven," "Freak Show," "Hotel" and, most recently, "Double Feature."

The eleventh season is called "NYC," and FX's Instagram confirmed the return of some fan favorite actors including Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard and Patti Lupone.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While it's not entirely clear what the plot will entail, the upcoming season may hit extra close to home to residents of the Big Apple. The series was spotted filming scenes in the West Village in August, according to E!, where eyewitnesses saw cast members sporting '70s and '80s ensembles in a period-accurate set.

Videos of the Charlie Carver and Isaac Powell kissing on the streets of New York City went viral on TikTok back in August. Videos of Zachary Quinto and Denis O’Hare filming on Fire Island also gained traction on Twitter.

The Cinemaholic reported that the entire new season was filmed in New York City, Fire Island and Westchester County, with scenes reportedly filmed in Brooklyn Heights and near St. Mark's Place in the East Village, among others.

News

Staten Island

2 Arrested After Dogs Escape NYC Home, Attack People on Street

missing

Missing Princeton Student Search Intensifies: Where Is Misrach?

Some fans have also suspected that this season may focus on the Son of Sam, the serial killer (whose real name was David Berkowitz) who killed six people and injured more in a series of shootings throughout NYC in the late 1970s. Fans have posited that Quinto may play the killer, though no plot details have been confirmed.

The first two episodes of Season 11 airing Wednesday night are titled "Something’s Coming" and "Thank You for Your Service."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

american horror storyNew York CityNYCentertainment news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us