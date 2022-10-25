Where Is Laura Lyons? Family Seeks Help Finding NYC Woman Missing Since Friday

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 34-year-old Staten Island woman who hasn't been seen since Friday -- and her family and friends are growing increasingly concerned.

Laura Lyons was last seen leaving her Amboy Road home in Tottenville around 8:45 a.m. that day, according to police. She was wearing a red winter coat with a lion mane around the hood and black yoga pants, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post from someone who identified herself as Lyons' sister-in-law, "she hasn’t come home, called, messaged any one or checked in on her son. This is not like her, which prompted her mother to alert the police after the first day she went missing."

Lyons' mother, Nancy, also asked for help bringing her daughter home, writing on Facebook Monday, "Dear God please bring my Laura home safe. Missing 3 days now."

The missing woman is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.