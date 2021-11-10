Where Is Jashyah Moore? NJ Prosecutors to Update on Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Case

What to Know Family members and the authorities are continuing their desperate search for a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who has not been seen since going to pick up groceries on Oct. 14

As of Tuesday, authorities say they are continuing to search for Jashyah Moore and are following different leads

Jashyah is 5'5", weighing about 135 pounds, according to her mother. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black jacket

Prosecutors in New Jersey are expected to provide updates on the disappearance of 14-year-old Jashyah Moore, a high school freshman who went missing last month while going to pick up groceries.

The acting Essex County Prosecutor will hold a press conference to discuss the investigation Wednesday afternoon, officials said. It comes just a day after Jashyah's mother, her family and other community members gathered at the East Orange deli where Jashyah was last seen and held their own search party Tuesday night.

Armed with flashlights and flyers, Jamie Moore begged the public to help her find her young daughter.

"I haven't slept. I haven't ate. I'm trying to keep myself healthy but it's hard. Imagine if it was your child missing, how would you feel," Jamie Moore said. "She's 14. She has not lived."

Authorities have not identified any suspects in Jashyah's disappearance but a $15,000 reward has been issued to help find the teen. Jashyah is 5'5", weighing about 135 pounds, according to her mother. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black jacket.

At a news conference last Friday, East Orange Chief Phyllis Bindi said police were looking at surveillance video from inside the Poppie's Deli on Central Avenue where Jashyah was last seen entering with an "older male" who paid for her items.

The video has not been released to the public but Bindi said the video doesn't show them leaving the store together, and that the male in the video has been fully coorporative with the investigation.

Still, Jashyah's mother says she suspects foul play.

"Jashyah is a smart girl, she would not stay out, she would not go out or go off with anyone," said mother Jamie Moore at an emotional press conference on Friday. "I feel like somebody has her against her will. That's why she hasn't called me."

"You don't gotta tell us who you are, just don't hurt my baby. Drop her off, drop her off at the police station," she pleaded.

The search ended at an apartment building where a woman claims she may have seen Jashyah two weeks ago, but Moore later told NBC New York that she does not believe the lead will pan out.

Some who went out searching for Jashyah were upset by what what they said has been a double standard in the exposure the New jersey teen's disappearance has received, saying it pales in comparison to what Gabby Petito received.

"We want that exposure for our babies that are going missing in our communities as well. We don't get that," said volunteer Yolanda Johnson.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office also sent a message through the media, asking that if anyone were to see Jashyah, to describe what she is wearing or relay details that help in the search.

"We know that Gabby Petito which was a very notorious case that was constantly in the news did yield results and information," said Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.

Both police ad the FBI are involved in the search, with Bindi saying that bringing Jashyah home "is our number one concern."

A prayer service is expected to be held Friday in front of City Hall at 5:30 p.m. as the search for the teen continues.

Moore had a message to her daughter Tuesday night, wherever she may be: "I love you. I love you. if you see this, I'm looking for you, if I gotta die myself to find you."