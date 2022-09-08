Where Is Dante? 13-Year-Old NYC Boy With Autism Missing for Days, May Be in Danger

A 13-year-old boy from the Bronx has been missing for days, and authorities say they fear he might be in danger.

Dante Holmes, who has autism, was last seen on Fenton Avenue in the Bronx around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the alert issued Thursday.

Holmes is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, grey sweat pants and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 1-800-577-8477.

