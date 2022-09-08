missing child

Where Is Dante? 13-Year-Old NYC Boy With Autism Missing for Days, May Be in Danger

bronx missing child
Handout

A 13-year-old boy from the Bronx has been missing for days, and authorities say they fear he might be in danger.

Dante Holmes, who has autism, was last seen on Fenton Avenue in the Bronx around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the alert issued Thursday.

Holmes is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, grey sweat pants and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 1-800-577-8477.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More News

Business 2 hours ago

‘The Very Spirit of Great Britain:' World Reacts to Queen Elizabeth II's Death

United Kingdom 1 hour ago

Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace Just Before Queen's Death Is Announced

This article tagged under:

missing childBronxautismdante holmesnotifynyc
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us