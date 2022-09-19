missing child

Where Is Aviana? Concern Grows for 14-Year-Old NYC Girl Missing Since Sunday

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or visit www.988lifeline.org

The NYPD is asking the public for help finding a 14-year-old girl who left her Bronx home Sunday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Cops say Aviana Thompson left a note indicating she may have harmed herself, intensifying the search.

Thompson is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with dark eyes and black hair. She was wearing a sweatshirt and black sneakers when she was last seen leaving her Crotona Avenue home around 7 a.m.

No other information on the case was immediately provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

