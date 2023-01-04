Where Is Adamaris Garcia? NYC Woman Vanishes After Getting Off Subway on NYE

Adamaris Garcia of Queens went missing on New Year's Eve and the 21-year-old's family is desperate to find out why there has been no trace of her.

Investigators say Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. Garcia, who is known to her family as Yuri, then went out with a friend, took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station. She was last seen around 11:15 p.m. and there has been no sign of her since.

"My daughter, I love her and miss her a lot. She needs to be here with us," her mother, Amanda Robles, told Telemundo 47.

"Investigators say there are going to go there to find out what happened through cameras -- to check if she got off the train or took another train or what happened," Robles added.

The family assumes that Garcia was going to walk from the N and transfer to another train that would have taken her home. She was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves, black and white sneakers and black socks, according to the NYPD

Garcia is described as being about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and a thin build.

"It's very, very sad to start the year with this news," said her uncle Cesar Robles, who traveled from Pennsylvania to help in the search.

It wasn't immediately clear who reported Garcia missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.