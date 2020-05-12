What to Know Tuesday, Pennsylvania and county health officials reported at least 61,238 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 3,738 deaths during the pandemic.

The number of New Jersey cases stands at 140,743. In addition, 9,508 people have died.

Delaware reported at least 6,741 cases and 237 deaths

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware each announced major increases in testing for COVID-19 Tuesday, saying they would test every nursing home resident and employee and, in two states, increasing contact tracing.

New testing is essential to reopen the states' economies, officials said.

Testing gives "everybody out there the confidence that we have the infrastructure in place and that they know we’re on it, that we can spot a community spread or flareup with very short notice," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy said New Jersey would double testing capacity to about 20,000 tests per day by the end of the month. The state also is hiring at least 1,000 people to perform contact tracing, which means they will contact people who test positive and trace all contacts they have had with other people.

In Delaware, Gov. John Carney announced a plan to test up to 80,000 state residents each month. The state also will hire 200 people for contact tracing as well as work with a research organization on tracing. Last week, it announced aggressive testing in nursing homes.

Like its neighboring states, Pennsylvania also announced an ambitious plan to test every nursing home resident, though it did not announce new contact tracing plans.

Long-term care facilities have been the source of about half of COVID-19 cases in some counties, including Philadelphia.

But long-term care accounts for a far larger percentage of deaths. In Montgomery County, more than 80 percent of deaths have been in cases from long-term care facilities.

Pennsylvania's state attorney general said Tuesday he had opened criminal investigations into several nursing homes, but he did not name them or give their locations.

Here are all the cases in our area in which people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, based on state and county health department data. This list will be updated.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia announced it has diagnosed 18,537 total COVID-19 cases in the city. The death toll stands at 908.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has said as the city's residents wait for the end to the city's stay-at-home order, they should begin to prepare themselves for life afterward, which will still require wearing masks, staying distant from other people and frequent hand-washing.

Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County said Tuesday it has diagnosed 5,274 cases and that 429 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

One of the newly diagnosed cases is that of a county commissioner, Ken Lawrence. He is asymptomatic and isolating at home.

Delaware County, PA

At least 5,136 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Delaware County as of Tuesday, and there have been 405 deaths.

Delaware County has become one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, with almost as many cases as Montgomery County. And the crisis is particularly severe in long-term care facilities. At one facility, the Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 28 people have died.

Delaware County does not have its own health department, so Chester County's health department is supporting the county's virus response.

Delaware County also has added new testing sites, including a mobile unit. To get a test, county residents must be referred by a primary care physician. If you don't have one, contact the Chester County Health Department at 610-344-6225 and select option 4. The health department will determine if you qualify for testing.

At that point, patients will be referred to a testing location.

Chester County, PA

At least 1,973 people were reported as infected in Chester County, which has reported 189 deaths as of Tuesday.

Bucks County, PA

As of Tuesday, at least 4,116 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bucks County, and 364 people have died.

Berks County, PA

There were at least 3,453 cases in Berks County as of Tuesday, and state officials said 172 deaths have been reported.

Lehigh County, PA

There are now 123 deaths and 3,286 cases in Lehigh County.

In Lehigh County, as in many other counties, several infection clusters are in nursing homes.

Northampton County, PA

As of Tuesday, at least 2,499 people had tested positive in Northampton County, and there have been 161 deaths in the county.

New Castle County, DE

New Castle County has reported 2,440 infections as of Tuesday, and 100 people have died.

A cluster of cases are connected to the University of Delaware, where a professor became Delaware's first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Kent County, DE

Kent County had at least 1,060 confirmed COVID-19 infections as of Tuesday. Forty-three people have died in the county.

Sussex County, DE

Sussex County had at least 3,205 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday. The county has had 93 deaths.

Camden County, NJ

At least 5,043 cases of the new coronavirus and 236 deaths have been reported in Camden County, according to county health officials.

County officials said that they are alarmed by the number of new cases still being reported in the county and watching the increase carefully.

Burlington County, NJ

At least 3,697 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Burlington County and 208 people have died.

Gloucester County, NJ

County health officials reported 90 deaths and 1,710 positive cases in Gloucester County.

Cape May County, NJ

Cape May County has reported 471 cases of the new coronavirus and 35 deaths.

The first person to test positive in the southernmost county in New Jersey was a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City, Cape May County health officials said.

Local officials used the first test as "a vivid reminder" for out-of-state visitors to stay home.

Atlantic County, NJ

At least 1,558 people in Atlantic County have been infected with coronavirus, county and state health officials reported. Seventy-nine people have died.

Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County has been hardest-hit in South Jersey. Ocean County has 7,633 cases of the new coronavirus. At least 562 people have died.

Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County now has at least 5,426 diagnosed cases and 349 deaths.

Cumberland County, NJ

Cumberland has reported 43 deaths and at least 1,427 cases of the new coronavirus.

Salem County, NJ

Salem County has reported 418 cases of the new coronavirus and 18 deaths.