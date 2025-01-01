When was the first ball drop in Times Square for New Year's Eve?

Times Square

It's been more than 100 years since the first ball drop in Times Square to ring in the New Year

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

The Times Square ball drop on New Year's Eve has become an annual tradition for New Yorkers.

In New York City, the organization managing Times Square has tested its famous ball drop and inspected 2025 numerals, lights and thousands of crystals as part of a tradition going back to 1907. This year’s celebration will include musical performances by TLC, Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

By Tuesday evening, people who had been in line for hours moved through a gauntlet of security checks, and then rested up for the night of performances and cheering ahead, with some even laying on the pavement.

“It’s the biggest party in the world. There’s no other place to celebrate New Year’s than Times Square,” said Tommy Onolfo of Long Island, who started attending regularly 8 years ago.

The ball first dropped in 1907 in Times Square on New Year's Eve, according to the official Times Square website.

Times Square
