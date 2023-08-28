When is 1st day of class for NYC schools? Here are need-to-know dates for 2023-2024

Many summer camps are done, the kids are back at home with their families, and parents are now asking...so when does school start again?

Fear not parents, the return to classes to right around the corner (sorry, students). As we get ready to turn the calendar to September, students will be returning to class very soon.

Day 1 is Thursday, Sept. 7. The first days off, those associated with the Jewish high holiday of Yom Kippur as well as Indigenous Peoples' Day, come in late September and early October, respectively.

See the full schedule below:

The calendar is available in multiple languages here.

Another key reminder: The "no snow day" concept that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay. That means lots of snow might mean no in-person school, but it doesn't mean "no school."

Remote instruction now covers those days and while we can hardly predict when it might snow enough to close physical classrooms, knowing that now might better equip some parents to adjust on the fly should the time come.