Schools

When is 1st day of class for NYC schools? Here are need-to-know dates for 2023-2024

Take a look at when students return to the classrooms for the 2023-2024 academic year,

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many summer camps are done, the kids are back at home with their families, and parents are now asking...so when does school start again?

Fear not parents, the return to classes to right around the corner (sorry, students). As we get ready to turn the calendar to September, students will be returning to class very soon.

Day 1 is Thursday, Sept. 7. The first days off, those associated with the Jewish high holiday of Yom Kippur as well as Indigenous Peoples' Day, come in late September and early October, respectively.

See the full schedule below:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The calendar is available in multiple languages here.

Another key reminder: The "no snow day" concept that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay. That means lots of snow might mean no in-person school, but it doesn't mean "no school."

Remote instruction now covers those days and while we can hardly predict when it might snow enough to close physical classrooms, knowing that now might better equip some parents to adjust on the fly should the time come.

More Stories

Health Jun 1

Cases of Little-Known Virus Surged During Spring — Here's What to Know About hMPV

Funny Jun 2

High School Seniors Sneak Into Principal's House and Spend the Night in Epic Prank

This article tagged under:

SchoolsEducation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us