What US City Has the Most Bed Bugs? NYC Is Close, But Not Number 1

Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite. That's apparently a lot easier said than done in New York City these days, according to a recent list that no one wants their home town mentioned on.

That's because the five boroughs have moved up to No. 2 on Orkin's list of the "Top 50 Bed Bug Cities," the pest control services company revealed earlier this week.

The list is based on the number of infestations the company has treated in each city, which includes homes and businesses, from Dec. 2021 through Nov. 2022.

At least it's not the worst city — that unenviable position goes to Chicago for the third year in a row, Orkin found. In fact, the top three cities on the list (Chicago, NYC and Philadelphia) were all in the top three for 2022 as well, with Philly and NYC swapping spots this year.

Los Angeles made the biggest jump over the past year, climbing seven spots into #5. St. Louis and Toledo had the most movement in the right direction, as both cities fell seven spots on the bed bug list.

Here's the rest of the top 10:

Chicago New York (+1) Philadelphia (-1) Cleveland-Akron, OH (+4) Los Angeles (+7) Detroit (-2) Indianapolis (-1) Baltimore (-3) Washington, D.C. (-2) Columbus, OH (-1)

What Are Bed Bugs?

According to Orkin, bed bugs are less than a quarter-inch long and red-to-dark in coloring. They are mostly nocturnal and come out from their hiding spots to bite sleeping humans or other animals for their meals. Orkin said the pests are hematophagous, which means blood is their only food source.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist. “Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

How Easily Can They Spread?

The bugs can easily travel from place to place, clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings. They also multiple quickly and can survive a long time without eating, according to Orkin.

Females can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime. They can survive for several months while waiting for their next blood meal, so they’re likely to emerge when a food source, e.g., humans or animals, become available, Orkin stated.

"While it’s important to be aware of bed bug infestations within hotels, practicing precautions in other aspects of travel are also important. Taxis, buses and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travelers. Examining clothing and luggage regularly while traveling can help to catch a bed bug infestation in the early stages,” said Hottel.