Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news.

Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May.

For the next seven months, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain a minimum indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Indoor temperatures also have to be at least 62 degrees overnight, regardless of outdoor temperatures.

By law, landlords can't violate tenants' protected rights, which include the right to heat and hot water (the latter of which is year-round). If an apartment is lacking either, the city recommends contacting the building owner, managing agent or superintendent and filing a 311 complaint if that doesn't work. Here's how to do that if you have to.