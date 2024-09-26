What is the mayoral order of succession in New York City?

Should a New York City mayor resign or be removed from office by the governor, the city charter lays out a line of succession to temporarily fill the vacancy.

The city's public advocate, currently Jumaane Williams, is first in line to become acting mayor if the elected mayor does not remain in office. If the public advocate is unable to serve, then the city comptroller, presently Brad Lander, would assume the temporary role of acting mayor.

Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly rebuffed calls for him to resign amid mounting federal investigations and now news that he is expected to face federal charges as soon as Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing.

"If I am charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth. New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life," Adams said in a video statement Wednesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to face federal charges by prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Who becomes acting mayor in New York City when a mayor leaves office?

According to the New York City charter, if a mayor is suspended by the governor, unable to perform their duties, absent from the city or resigns, the city's public advocate would become the acting mayor and serve in a temporary capacity.

If the public advocate is unable to serve, the city's comptroller would assume the position of acting mayor.

Who is New York City's public advocate?

New York City's current public advocate is Jumaane Williams. According to the city charter, he would assume the position of acting mayor, if Eric Adams were to step aside or be suspended from office by the governor.

Williams, a former city councilman, has served as the city's public advocate since winning a special election in 2019.

He ran for New York governor in 2022 losing to Kathy Hochul.

Who is New York City's comptroller?

Brad Lander is the current comptroller for the city of New York. He has served in the position since being elected in 2021. Lander would become acting mayor if Adams leaves office and Williams cannot serve, according to the city charter.

Prior to his election as comptroller, Lander spent 12 years in the city council.

Lander has announced plans to run for mayor in 2025.