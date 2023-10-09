What is open, closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day? Full list

Monday, Oct. 9, marks the federal holiday of Columbus Day, a holiday that many states and cities now recognize as Indigenous Peoples Day and Italian Heritage Day.

President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021. An increasing number of states and cities and school districts recognize it as well.

New York City has recognized the day as Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day since 2021 — much to the chagrin of a small group of City Council members who make up the Italian Caucus, which has stated it will still refer to the day as Columbus Day.

The city will hold the 78th annual Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan. The route for the parade, established to celebrate Italian Americans' contributions in the U.S., goes up Fifth Avenue from 47th Street to 72nd Street from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The area from East 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue, going up to Fifth Avenue between East 72nd Street and 75th Street will be closed.

With the holiday underway, here's a look at what's open and closed on Columbus Day.

Banks

A number of banks credit unions will likely be closed as Columbus Day is considered a holiday by the Federal Reserve. If they choose, banks can be open on a Federal Reserve holiday.

While most major banks will be closed, you'll still be able to take advantage of mobile and online services. The stock market, on the other hand, will be open for the day. Bond markets will stay closed, however.

US Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. Mail won't be delivered either, because postal carriers will have the day off.

Government buildings and services

All state and city government offices will be closed in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, including state and city courts, Social Security offices and other departments.

There will be no trash and recycling collection in NYC. Public schools and Department of Education (DOE) offices are closed in NYC. The New York Public Library is also closed on Monday.

Starbucks, Target and more

Most retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will be open and operating on regularly-scheduled hours. But just to make sure, it's not a bad idea to call ahead or check the hours online before venturing out.

DMV

The Department of Motor Vehicles locations for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be closed in observance of the holiday Monday, according to their respective websites.

Schools

All public schools in New York City are closed for the holiday. Parking is allowed is school zones when school is in recess, but specific schools could be open, which would mean parking restrictions remain in effect.

For the rest of the tri-state, many school districts will be closed for the day, but the decision could vary by location, so check with district website to see what schools are open or closed.

Is alternate side parking suspended?

Alternate side parking in NYC is suspended on Monday due to the holiday.