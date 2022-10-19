martial law

What Is Martial Law? Putin Decree Reminds NYers We've Heard That Term Before

If the term has you scratching your head, trying to figure out where you've heard it used locally before, we got you covered. Here's what it means for the annexed regions of Ukraine, and why it sounds familiar

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four parts of Ukraine that his country illegally annexed last month, prompting some New Yorkers to wonder, "Where have we heard that one before? What does it mean again?"

First, you have heard the term used locally, though it's likely not a fond memory. "Martial law" was bandied about in New York at the start of the COVID pandemic, in March 2020. Executive-ordered shutdown after executive-ordered shutdown required people to stay in their homes almost exclusively to prevent viral spread, and people were wary about how far the government-imposed rules would go. Martial law is the extreme end of that.

Essentially a military takeover, martial law allows the military to take on government functions in times of civil turmoil. It's typically introduced as a temporary measure to stabilize a crisis of some kind -- a public health matter, in the case of 2020 New York, and a wartime one, in the case of Russia now, and allows a head of state, or country, to impose broad-based restrictions on its people. The objective is to sustain order in volatile times and keep a state functioning.

Putin didn’t immediately spell out the powers that his martial law decree would grant, but they could include restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader powers for law enforcement agencies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sound familiar?

The Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School has a good online primer on the constitutional limitations of martial law as far as the United States goes. Generally, courts have found it permissible, with restrictions.

A 2000 paper in the Air Force Law Review, "Imposition of Martial Law in the United States," imagines a scenario frighteningly like our current one -- a pandemic breaks out (in this case, terrorist-released smallpox), which overwhelms civilian authority and defeats quarantine efforts, leading to a declaration of martial law.

News

child abuse 11 hours ago

‘They Failed Jace': Dad of Murdered 4-Year-Old Says NYC Shares Blame in Tragedy

Golden Girls 21 mins ago

The Golden Girls Kitchen Is Coming to NYC Next Month — and the Menu Looks Sublime

And martial law, as defined in a famed 1942 Harvard Law Review paper, is described this way: "Martial law [in the sense we are using it] is more accurately described as martial rule, which obtain in a domestic community when the military authority carries on the government, or at least some of its functions."

New Yorkers of a certain age may remember an extreme and dramatized version of the idea from the 1998 Bruce Willis movie "The Siege," in which a series of terrorist attacks on New York City leads to the imposition of martial law, allowing a war-hawk general to imprison Muslims on the grounds of Yankee Stadium.

But in practice, it hasn't actually been used aggressively at a state level since Southern governors invoked it in the 1950s and 1960s to quell racial unrest. The chances of that happening again, as of now, appear remote.

"I am not going to do martial law in the state of New York. That is not going to happen," Cuomo said Thursday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

martial lawRussiaVladimir PutinRussia-Ukraine Warmartial rule
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us