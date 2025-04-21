Pope Francis has died. What happens next?

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 following bouts of pneumonia and bronchitis. What happens next?

What happens when the pope dies?

When a pope dies or resigns, the College of Cardinals convenes as a Papal Conclave to elect a successor. The College discusses possible replacements, and periodically, the Cardinals cast secret ballots to vote for a successor.

If there is no clear winner, the ballots used for the voting are burned with something that makes the smoke that rises from a special chimney to turn black, indicating a failed ballot.

What is a Papal Conclave?

The Conclave is the procedure for electing the next pope. It takes place in isolation to avoid outside influences. That has to happen no less than 15 days, and no more than 20 days, after the death of the pope. That is nothing less than 15 days out of respect to the previous pope, and no more than 20 days, so there is no delay in the process.

At the moment, there are 252 cardinals, or as they call them, “Princes of the Church.” Out of that number, 138 are eligible to vote for the next pope. The eligibility is based strictly on age. Church law says no one over age 80 can vote.

How is a new pope selected?

If any contender wins a two-thirds majority, a new pope can be immediately named.

If the vote does yield a new pope, the ballots will be mixed with chemicals and burned, sending a plume of white smoke out of the chimney of the Sistine Chapel and triggering an explosion of social media, email and cell phone alerts.

If no candidate has two-thirds of the vote, however, the ballots will be burned with another chemical that should send black smoke into the sky and force cardinals to vote again in successive rounds.