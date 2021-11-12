What Happened to Jashyah Moore? New Details Expected in Case of NJ Teen Found Safe

What to Know Jashyah Moore was found safe in New York City on Thursday after having been missing for nearly a month

The 14-year-old from New Jersey vanished after going to pick up groceries at a local deli on Oct. 14 in East Orange

Details surrounding her disappearance, or how she was found in the city, were not immediately shared

Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who had been missing for nearly a month, has been found safe but many questions about how she ended up in a New York City shelter remained.

More details surrounding her disappearance are expected to be provided Friday when the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which was leading the investigation, hold an 11 a.m. press conference on the case.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens III said in a press release Thursday that Jashyah was "currently safe and being provided all appropriate services," and that she would be brought back to her home in New Jersey shortly.

"The family and our community is grateful she is safe and alive. We are thankful to everybody who put in the work to help find her," a spokesperson for the Moore family said in a statement.

Moore, a high school freshman in East Orange, vanished Oct. 14 after heading out to pick up some groceries from a local deli, officials have said.

Her family had said she didn't run away, even though that's what the mother initially reported that first night, insisting she must have been held against her will.

Some who joined in the recent search efforts said they were upset by what they perceived to be a double standard in the exposure given to the New Jersey teen's disappearance compared with that given to Long Island's Gabby Petito.

"We want the same exposure for our babies," a volunteer recently said.

Officials had said they were looking at all angles as they investigated Moore's disappearance. The FBI was also said to have been involved -- and a $20,000 reward had been offered for information that could help bring the girl home.

Family members and the authorities are continuing their desperate search for a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who has not been seen since going to pick up groceries at a deli last month. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.