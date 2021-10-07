What Happened to Alexandra? NY Cops Seek Help Unraveling Mystery of NY Woman's Death

There were no signs of assault or trauma on the body of a 24-year-old woman who was found in the front vestibule of a multi-family home in Mount Vernon earlier this week, officials said Thursday.

Toxicology reports are still pending on the body identified as Alexandra Castano. Even as police learn more about her, they still are stumped for answers -- and are asking anyone who may have talked with her in the days before she died for help.

Cops responding to a call about an unresponsive woman at a Summit Avenue home in the Westchester County city around 7 a.m. Tuesday found Castano dead at the scene. They checked for a pulse but "quickly determined" she had passed away.

When exactly Castano may have died, though, isn't clear. Neither is the "how."

Mount Vernon police ask anyone with information on Castano's death or recent activities to call the department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510. All calls will remain confidential, investigators say.