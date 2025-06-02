A pair of white sneakers, a jacket and some books were placed neatly by the guardrail – as if someone had taken them off before climbing over and going into the water. There's been no sign of her.

The 15-year-old girl who apparently went into the East River near Roosevelt Island on Friday and vanished remains missing Monday, days after emergency crews were called for a report of a girl in the water.

It was around lunchtime.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Divers from the NYPD and FDNY searched Friday and into Saturday for the girl. Using ladders and rope, divers went into the East River to search for the girl just below the bridge that connects Roosevelt Island to Long Island City. NYPD Harbor Unit vessels in the water were likely using side-scanning sonar to try and locate her.

In the air, a NYPD helicopter and a drone scanned the water.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No new details on the investigation were immediately provided Monday.

The East River is known to have a strong current, and the visibility is extremely poor below the surface of the water. It is also a busy corridor for vessels, as a NYC Ferry line runs from East 90th Street to the island.