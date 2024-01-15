MLK Day

What are the NYC metro train and ferry schedules for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024?

Many of the New York City-area public transit systems are running revised schedules for MLK Day in 2024

MTA Subway schedules

The New York City subway will be running on a regular weekday schedule on Monday.

Weekend service changes were only in place until early Monday morning.

MTA buses

MTA buses will run on a modified weekday schedule, but some express routes will be modified.

Long Island Rail Road

The LIRR will run on a weekday schedule with all trains counting as off-peak fares.

Metro-North Railroad

Metro-North trains are running on an expanded Saturday schedule, but additional trains will added during the morning and evening commuting hours.

PATH Train

PATH trains will be running on a modified Saturday schedule, meaning the Journal Sq-33 St (via Hoboken) and Newark-WTC lines are running.

PATH said in a social post it will add extra trains during the morning commute.

Though the trains are running on a Saturday schedule and service through Grove St. is affected on weekends for the first half of the year, trains Monday will be stopping at Grove St from New York City.

NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT said some bus routes will be operating on a special holiday or weekend schedule, while some may be operating on a regular weekday schedule or not operate. Riders are encouraged to check the bus schedules for an update before traveling.

NYC Ferry

NYC Ferry will be operating on a weekend schedule.

NY Waterway

NY Waterway will be operating on a revised schedule. Passengers should consult the NY Waterway schedule on its website to check out the advisories for your route.

In addition, IKEA Brooklyn will be running extended ferry service.

