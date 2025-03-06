These Westport, CT businesses now offer discounts for students and teachers

If you have a high school or college ID, you may be in line for some savings the next time you shop in Westport.
The Fairfield County town unveiled its new Westport Student Discount Program, an effort intended to give students and educators a break on their bills when shopping at select shops and restaurants.
The program comes as a collaboration between the Westport Downtown Association and the Westport Youth Commission.
According to the program's website, all you need to do is show proper identification at participating businesses to be eligible for the discounts. The site lists these as valid options:
- High school ID
- College ID, including community college
- Access to a Schoology account
- Educator credentials
The program includes stores, restaurants, and service providers in Westport. At the time of the launch, the following businesses are listed as offering discounts:
Food / Restaurants / Dining
- Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar - 15% off for Student/Educator
- The Bridge at Saugatuck - 10% off for Students/Educators
- Joe's Pizza - 15% off for Students/Educators
- Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti - Students/Educators receive a chocolate heart (valued at $8) with purchase
- Original Pancake House - 20% off for Students/Educators
- Pizza Lyfe - 10% off for Students/Educators
Retail / Services
- Amenity Nail & Spa - Discounts on Gel Manicure, Regular Mani+Pedi, Gel Mani+Regular Pedicure for Students/Educators
- Artistic Image Salon & Blow Dry Bar - 15% off for Students/Educators
- Austin-Rolfe Salon - $15 off for Student/Educators on Male and Female haircuts with stylist Simone
- Brand Nu Apparel - 20% off for Students/Educators
- Brooks Brothers - 15% off for Students/Educators
- Courtgirl - 15% off for entire bill/party
- Earthplace - $5 admission to Earthplace for students
- Field Trip Snacks - 20% off for entire bill/party
- GlowBar - 20% off for entire bill/party
- Hammer & Nails - 10% off for Students/Educators
- Kerri Rosenthal - 15% off for entire bill/party
- Madewell - 15% off for Students/Educators
- Marine Layer - 15% off for Students/Educators
- Moxie Salon - 20% off for Students/Educators
- Restore Hyper Wellness - 50% off core services for students and student-athletes. 20% off to teachers.
- Rhone- 20% off entire bill for Students/Educators. *Must be verified through ID.me.
- Theory - 15% off for Students/Educators
- The Two Oh Three - 10% off for Students/Educators
- Vineyard Vines - 15% off for Students/Educators
- Vivid Cottage - 15% off for Students/Educators at checkout with special discount code when shopping online.
- Westport Country Playhouse - Students receive $20 tickets to any regular season performance. Current educators may receive 25% off regular single-ticket pricing for all mainstage productions.
- Westport Cut and Shave - 10% off for Students/Educators
Local
Those looking to enjoy these discounts should check with the business for rules on combining offers, changes in discounts, and any other exclusions/exceptions.