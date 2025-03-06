These Westport, CT businesses now offer discounts for students and teachers

If you have a high school or college ID, you may be in line for some savings the next time you shop in Westport.

The Fairfield County town unveiled its new Westport Student Discount Program, an effort intended to give students and educators a break on their bills when shopping at select shops and restaurants.

The program comes as a collaboration between the Westport Downtown Association and the Westport Youth Commission.

According to the program's website, all you need to do is show proper identification at participating businesses to be eligible for the discounts. The site lists these as valid options:

High school ID

College ID, including community college

Access to a Schoology account

Educator credentials

The program includes stores, restaurants, and service providers in Westport. At the time of the launch, the following businesses are listed as offering discounts:

Food / Restaurants / Dining

Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar - 15% off for Student/Educator

The Bridge at Saugatuck - 10% off for Students/Educators

Joe's Pizza - 15% off for Students/Educators

Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti - Students/Educators receive a chocolate heart (valued at $8) with purchase

Original Pancake House - 20% off for Students/Educators

Pizza Lyfe - 10% off for Students/Educators

Retail / Services

Amenity Nail & Spa - Discounts on Gel Manicure, Regular Mani+Pedi, Gel Mani+Regular Pedicure for Students/Educators

Artistic Image Salon & Blow Dry Bar - 15% off for Students/Educators

Austin-Rolfe Salon - $15 off for Student/Educators on Male and Female haircuts with stylist Simone

Brand Nu Apparel - 20% off for Students/Educators

Brooks Brothers - 15% off for Students/Educators

Courtgirl - 15% off for entire bill/party

Earthplace - $5 admission to Earthplace for students

Field Trip Snacks - 20% off for entire bill/party

GlowBar - 20% off for entire bill/party

Hammer & Nails - 10% off for Students/Educators

Kerri Rosenthal - 15% off for entire bill/party

Madewell - 15% off for Students/Educators

Marine Layer - 15% off for Students/Educators

Moxie Salon - 20% off for Students/Educators

Restore Hyper Wellness - 50% off core services for students and student-athletes. 20% off to teachers.

Rhone- 20% off entire bill for Students/Educators. *Must be verified through ID.me.

Theory - 15% off for Students/Educators

The Two Oh Three - 10% off for Students/Educators

Vineyard Vines - 15% off for Students/Educators

Vivid Cottage - 15% off for Students/Educators at checkout with special discount code when shopping online.

Westport Country Playhouse - Students receive $20 tickets to any regular season performance. Current educators may receive 25% off regular single-ticket pricing for all mainstage productions.

Westport Cut and Shave - 10% off for Students/Educators

Those looking to enjoy these discounts should check with the business for rules on combining offers, changes in discounts, and any other exclusions/exceptions.