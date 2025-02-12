Westport church holds snowmen building event in a show of solidarity against hate

As police look into whoever is responsible for a snowman with antisemitic features in Westport over the weekend, a local church invited people to come together in a show of kindness and community and build their own snowmen.

Saugatuck Congregational Church invited people of all faiths to come together on Wednesday afternoon to build snowmen on the front lawn of the church.

“Each snowman represents another person standing up against hate,” according to a Facebook post from the church.

Church board member Lindsey Clarke organized the event.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“We had to make a very loud statement to the community that we don’t stand for that,” Clarke said.

Westport police said a local rabbi contacted them on Sunday night after someone who was walking in the Newman-Poses Preserve on Sunday night came across the snowman.

The person who found it police that he took a photo, then removed the antisemitic symbols.

Westport Police Department are investigating the incident and they are asking anyone who knows who is responsible incident to call them at (203)341-6000.

They also ask people to report incidents immediately so the police department so they can investigate in a timely manner.

“This incident does not reflect the beliefs of our community. Westport strives to be a welcoming community, where everyone feels like they belong. I will continue to lead with that goal as my North Star and will work with the Police Department to ensure everyone feels safe and heard,” First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said in a statement.

Participants of Wednesday's event built more than a dozen snowmen. Members of the community who couldn't make the event were welcome to come build snowmen anytime.