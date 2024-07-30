House explodes in quiet NJ neighborhood, rocking community

An explosion leveled a home in New Jersey overnight, rattling the entire neighborhood as dramatic flames shot from the structure but causing no injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a home on Tudor Oval in Westfield after getting a report of the explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to officials.

Footage from the scene showed angry orange flames leaping from the house as firefighters battled them in the dark.

Neighbors called the structure, now reduced to rubble, a neighborhood staple.

Property records show the home was built in 1932 and was unoccupied at the time of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.