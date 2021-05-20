Westchester Police Sergeant Slashed Across Head in Unprovoked Attack on Street

A cop in a Westchester County town was on duty near a road repair site when he was slashed across his head in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack, a senior law enforcement official said.

The attack occurred Thursday afternoon in the town of Dobbs Ferry, the law enforcement official told NBC New York. In a Facebook post, the village said the incident took place near Keller Lane and Beacon Hill Drive, where the officer was directing traffic as Con Edison crews were upgrading underground gas lines.

The attacker used a knife to slash the sergeant across the head with a knife, according to a senior law enforcement official. The officer was taken to Westchester medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled immediately after the incident but was found hiding nearby in a dumpster after a Con Edison contractor followed him in a vehicle and alerted officers. Police took the suspect into custody; charges are pending.

There was no clear motive for the attack, and police were checking to see if the suspect posted anything on social media, the senior law enforcement official said.