Westchester Issues Warning to Parents After ‘Preventable' Deaths of 2 Kids With Asthma

Westchester County health officials on Wednesday issued a warning to parents after two children with asthma died and neither of their kids were taken to the hospital since the start of the pandemic.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said both deaths of two school-aged children were preventable and urged parents to take their child to the doctor even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“Sadly this is a reminder that the casualties of COVID-19 are more than just the victims of the virus. Parents, please learn from these two tragic deaths that the virus cannot prevent you from taking your child to the doctor. You must –must- stay on top of your child’s health regardless of the pandemic," Amler said in a news release.

No other information on the children was released because of privacy laws.

While children have been less affected by COVID-19 (though severe illnesses have been reported in kids), people with asthma and other medical conditions might be at an increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Dr. Amler stressed that kids with asthma need to receive their medication every day and follow up with their medical providers regularly.

"Also, during an acute exacerbation of asthma don’t be afraid to take your child to the doctor or hospital if needed. We all want to prevent unnecessary asthma related deaths," Dr. Amler said.