Westchester County Woman Dies After Vehicle Plunges Off Florida Ferry

A woman from Westchester County has died following a tragic incident in Florida in which a vehicle plunged off a ferry, police say.

According to investigators, the operator of a ferry that was transporting vehicles from Fisher Island reported that a vehicle had fallen overboard.

A subsequent multi-agency search for the vehicle was initiated by divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police Department.

When investigators located the vehicle located submerged in the area of Government Cut, near Fisher Island, two women were discovered dead inside.

Investigators identified the women as Emma Efras, 53, of Miami and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms of Harrison, New York.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard, is investigating the incident.