New York

Westchester County Woman Dies After Vehicle Plunges Off Florida Ferry

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A woman from Westchester County has died following a tragic incident in Florida in which a vehicle plunged off a ferry, police say
  • According to investigators, the operator of a ferry that was transporting vehicles from Fisher Island reported that a vehicle had fallen overboard
  • Investigators identified the women as Emma Efras, 53, of Miami and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms of Harrison, New York

A woman from Westchester County has died following a tragic incident in Florida in which a vehicle plunged off a ferry, police say.

According to investigators, the operator of a ferry that was transporting vehicles from Fisher Island reported that a vehicle had fallen overboard. 

A subsequent multi-agency search for the vehicle was initiated by divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police Department.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Tessa Majors 33 mins ago

Third Teen Suspect in Tessa Majors Case Turns Himself In: Sources

pop smoke 3 hours ago

Brooklyn Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Home

When investigators located the vehicle located submerged in the area of Government Cut, near Fisher Island, two women were discovered dead inside.

Investigators identified the women as Emma Efras, 53, of Miami and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms of Harrison, New York.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard, is investigating the incident.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New YorkFloridaWestchester CountyDeadwomen
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us