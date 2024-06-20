Kindergartener dead, mom hurt after bus strikes pair on walk to Mamaroneck school: Officials

A child has died and a mother has been hospitalized after being struck by a school bus in Westchester County Thursday, school officials said.

The tragedy took place Thursday morning as the pair was walking to school on Mamaroneck Avenue, the Mamaroneck School District said.

The area was shut down as police investigated. A mini school bus was spotted stopped in the middle of the road in front of the school, with caution tape blocking off the area around it.

A backpack was also visible on the ground.

Police later confirmed a death and the injury. They said more information would be provided later in the day.

In a subsequent statement, the Mamaroneck School District said the person killed was a child -- a kindergartener at Mamaroneck Avenue School. The mother was the other person struck. She is being treated at an area hospital, the district said.

"There is nothing more difficult for a community to experience than the loss of life, and we know that everyone in the Mamaroneck and Larchmont communities is heartbroken by this news," the school district said in part. "We also know that the death of a child is particularly difficult for other children to process. At this time, we have informed our staff of this incredible loss, and social workers and psychologists are fully deployed at MAS."

Thursday was the last full day of classes for Mamaroneck schools. The superintendent's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the accident Thursday.