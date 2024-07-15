2 boys, grandmother die in morning kitchen fire at NJ home

Investigators were still working Monday to determine what caused a fire at a New Jersey home over the weekend that killed a grandmother and two young boys.

Police and fire crews responded to a West Orange home on Liberty Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a fire. They found a small fire in the building's kitchen and heavy smoke throughout the entire home.

Three victims were found inside but could not be saved -- they were all pronounced dead at the scene.

County officials identified one of the victims as 75-year-old Grace Drury, who friends came to know as Colby. Neighbors say her two grandsons were also killed; one was 3, the other just 8 years old.

"Colby was a nice lady, hardworking, loved her grandkids - I was just with her the other day in the park," Dina Milano told News 4.

Milano said late last year the home was damaged in a separate fire, and the family had only moved back in a few weeks ago.

The superintendent of West Orange Schools has helped create an online fundraiser for the family, which has so far raised more than $8,000.