2 killed in Long Island crash after man runs red into car full of teens: police

Two people were killed in the middle-of-the-night crash, and four teens were transported to area hospitals to be treated for various injuries

By NBC New York Staff

A red-light crash resulted in the deaths of two people and sent four others to the hospital early Saturday morning, police on Long Island said.

The double-fatal collision happened in West Babylon around 1 a.m. Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Michael Desmond, 33, had allegedly blown a red light at the intersection of Great East Neck Road and Railroad Avenue before slamming into a car full of teenagers.

Desmond, who was behind the wheel of a Kia sedan, died at the scene.

Police said five teenagers in the car struck by Desmond were transported to hospitals nearby. One of those teens, 18-year-old Riley Goot, did not survive.

The four surviving teenagers were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital, according to police. The extent of all their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

