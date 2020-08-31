‘We're Going to See It' in K-12: Cuomo Urges Caution on NYC Schools Amid College Spikes

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo has raised a warning flag for schools expected to reopen in person in less than two weeks, saying "you will see the numbers go up and then you will see more disruption" if the timing isn't appropriate

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has raised a warning flag for schools that are expected to reopen in person in some capacity in less than two weeks, forewarning that clusters of COVID-19 cases that have been popping in colleges will inevitably happen to some degree when K-12 starts the new year.

And the more dense an environment -- like New York City -- the riskier the proposition.

"I think what we're seeing at colleges we're going to see at the K-12 setting when those schools start to reopen. Colleges very much show what happens when you bring back a concentration of people. Even with all the precautions," Cuomo said at a news briefing Sunday, where he discussed an outbreak at SUNY Oneonta.

A new study out of Seoul National University suggests that children can shed the coronavirus for up to three weeks, even if they are asymptomatic.

He says it's still unclear whether the uptick at that campus is due to socializing at colleges or lack of compliance in the community.

The school in upstate New York was forced to shut down in-person instruction for the next two weeks after 105 people tested positive for coronavirus infections. Under Cuomo's recently tweaked standards for colleges, a school must go all-remote for two weeks if it hits 100 cases or sees 5 percent of its on site student and staff test positive. It may also go remote if it says it can't contain an outbreak.

Cuomo praised the quick shutdown effort by the chancellor and said the same caution should apply to K-12 schools.

"My advice on the K-12 is err on the side of caution. If you go to in-person education and you are not prepared or you can't actually implement the plan and do it on day one, you will see the numbers go up and then you will see more disruption," Cuomo added. "If you're not ready, better you start when you are ready."

"We have to be careful. New York is very much the exception to what is going on around the world with COVID. But we have to protect that progress," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on a teleconference Sunday. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

He also seemed to suggest that New York City's baseline positivity rate for re-closing its public schools -- 3 percent -- was too high.

"A 3 percent infection rate, you know, that's a high infection rate in a congregate situation. Three percent is high in a dense environment, like a dense urban environment where you have people taking public transportation; it's a crowded environment," Cuomo said. "Three percent is high."

Mayor Bill de Blasio's 3 percent threshold to re-close New York City schools is stricter than Cuomo's is for the rest of the state (9 percent, once K-12 schools open -- or 5 percent for instituions of higher learning). The city has maintained an infection rate around 1 percent or lower for more than a month, but once people start returning more to some semblance of an out-of-home routine, that may change. The teachers' unions and other critics of the mayor's reopening plan for city schools have questioned at every turn whether that threshold is sufficient.

They also have demanded stricter testing protocol, like mandatory testing for every adult and child who enter a school building. De Blasio said the union had never asked for mandatory testing until extremely late in the planning process. He also said he didn't think rapid testing was scaleable, but given that testing is universally available in the city, he has urged everyone to take advantage.

Earlier this month, the city's largest teachers' union threatened to strike -- and that could still on the table if its agreements with de Blasio on how to safely welcome educators and kids back to in-person learning disintegrate further. Before any strike vote can take place, a vote to authorize a strike must happen.

The union representing teachers in the nation's largest school district is expected to hold a board meeting Monday.

Despite small clusters of coronavirus cases popping up at college campuses as they have across the nation, New York state's infection rate remains under control. It's in the midst of a 23-day streak with infection rates below 1 percent.

The Principals Union is not so sure we're ready to reopen, especially with low staff, Andrew Siff reports.

The low infection rates have allowed the phased reopening to continue. Gyms were allowed to reopen last week. Cuomo said he plans to make an announcement on casinos some time this week. Indoor dining in New York City, along with malls, would then be the two major business sectors left to reopen.

The governor still has no timeline for those in the five boroughs, but noted last week that restaurant compliance had been improving in New York City, which may indicate a return to indoor dining sooner rather than later. Still, that may come at least after the start of school as Cuomo -- and hundreds of thousands of parents and educators across New York City -- wait anxiously to see how that plays out.