Wendy's Krabby Patty: What to know about the SpongeBob SquarePants Kollab

Wendy's is unveiling a special SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration (or Kollab) menu, including a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger, to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

The special menu, which is debuting nationwide on Oct. 8, will include a "Krabby Patty Kollab Burger" and a "Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty."

"'The Krabby Patty Kollab' marks another innovative way to continue the landmark 25th anniversary celebration of 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' bringing Bikini Bottom to the surface like never before," said Dario Spina, the chief marketing officer of Paramount Brand Studio, in a press release announcing the partnership.

What is the Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab Burger?

The Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab Burger include a quarter pound burger, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and "a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce" on a bun.

What is the Wendy's Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is a vanilla Frosty with a pineapple mango-flavored "puree swirl," described as a "a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation," by Wendy's.

When is the Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab burger available?

The Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and other special SpongeBob SquarePants items will be available starting Oct. 8 in restaurants nationwide.

Residents in Los Angeles can try the Krabby Patty burger first on Monday, Oct. 7 (and Tuesday, Oct. 8) at a special immersive drive-thru experience at Wendy's Panorama City location.

How long will the Krabby Patty be available at Wendy's?

Wendy's said the Krabby Patty Kollab will be available for a limited time only at participating locations, but did not give a specific timeframe.

How much will the Krabby Patty burger cost at Wendy's?

Wendy's has not provided any pricing information and it's not clear if the price will vary by location.

The collaboration program is between Wendy's, Nickelodeon, and Paramount.