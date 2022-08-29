Wendy's Employee Stabbed By Coworker After Fight Breaks Out Inside Brooklyn Restaurant

A brawl between coworkers inside a Brooklyn fast food restaurant left an employee stabbed and seriously injured, according to police.

The fight broke out just before 9 p.m. at the Wendy's location on Ditmas Avenue in East Flatbush, according to police. It was not clear what the fight was about, but police said that a 44-year-old man who worked there was stabbed in the chest. No customers were involved in the dispute.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital with serious injuries, but police later said that the man is expected to survive.

Police caught the other employee suspected in the stabbing, and that individual was brought into custody. Charges were not immediately clear, and police have not identified the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.