Wegmans to Open First Store on Long Island

One of the most beloved grocery chains is coming to Long Island.

Wegmans will open its first Long Island store in Lake Grove, the company announced Monday. The store will be in the DSW plaza at the corner of Middle County Road and Moriches Road.

There's no timeline for the store's construction or opening.

Opening a store on Long Island will expand the store's New York footprint. A second NYC location is already in the works, with plans announced last year to open a Wegmans in Manhattan in 2023.

The grocery store is set to open in the second half of the year in the old Kmart location at Astor Place.

Wegmans, which already operates one location in Brooklyn, consistently lands in industry top-10 lists, including a #2 ranking in Food & Wine's latest list of America's best grocery stores.