Wegmans

Wegmans to Open First Store on Long Island

The 100,000-square-foot grocery store will be Long Island's first location; a timeline for its opening has not been set

Inside A Wegmans Food Markets Inc. Store As Company Closes In On 100 Locations
Bloomberg

One of the most beloved grocery chains is coming to Long Island.

Wegmans will open its first Long Island store in Lake Grove, the company announced Monday. The store will be in the DSW plaza at the corner of Middle County Road and Moriches Road.

There's no timeline for the store's construction or opening.

Opening a store on Long Island will expand the store's New York footprint. A second NYC location is already in the works, with plans announced last year to open a Wegmans in Manhattan in 2023.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The grocery store is set to open in the second half of the year in the old Kmart location at Astor Place.

Wegmans, which already operates one location in Brooklyn, consistently lands in industry top-10 lists, including a #2 ranking in Food & Wine's latest list of America's best grocery stores.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

WegmansLong Islandshoppinglake grove
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us