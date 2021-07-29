Wegmans to Open First Manhattan Store in 2023

Wegmans, one of the most beloved grocery chains in America, will open its first Manhattan store in 2023, the company said Thursday.

The store will be at 770 Broadway, the site of the recently shuttered Astor Place Kmart. It is expected to open in the second half of that year.

The 30-year lease for the street and lower levels of the building will give the store 82,000 square feet of space.

Wegmans, which already operates one location in Brooklyn, consistently lands in industry top-10 lists, including a #2 ranking in Food & Wine's latest list of America's best grocery stores.

