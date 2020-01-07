Wegmans Reveals Opening Date for New Westchester County Store

Wegmans

The new Wegmans in Harrison will open on Sunday, June 7.

What to Know

  • Wegmans will open its new store in Westchester County's Harrison on Sunday, June 7; less than a year after opening its first NYC location
  • The 121,000-square-foot store will offer all your traditional groceries as well as amenities like the ultimately enticing The Burger Bar
  • More than 200 part-time jobs are being filled right now; there are also some full-time openings remaining, Wegmans said

Ready to feast again? Less than three months after Wegmans opened its first New York City location amid great fanfare in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the nationally beloved grocer has announced plans to open another store in the Empire State -- this time in Westchester County.

The long-awaited 121,000-square-foot supermarket in Harrison, on Corporate Park Drive near I-287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway, opens Sunday, June 7 -- and you can bet customers are already starting to consider when they should get on line.

The new store offers your traditional groceries, of course, but also boasts a fleet of restaurant foods, including The Burger Bar, a family-friendly casual restaurant counter that serves "delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides and beer and wine by the glass."

Hungry yet?

In its opening date-announcement Monday, Wegmans said it has 280 part-time positions ready to be filled. Hiring for 220 full0time jobs began last year and is ongoing for select remaining openings. Anyone looking for information on the job opportunities can apply online here.

Wegmans currently has more than 100 supermarkets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

