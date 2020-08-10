recall

Wegmans Recalls Oranges, Lemons, Some Prepared Foods for Listeria Concerns

All items found on the store's lengthy recall list are eligible for a full refund, the supermarket said

A lengthy recall was issued by Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. due to possible listeria contamination in lemons and oranges sold at the popular supermarket.

Wegmans bulk lemons, 2-lb. bag of lemons and 4-lb. bag of Valencia oranges under recall were sold between July 31 and Aug. 7, the supermarket chain said.

The lemons and oranges at the center of the recall were sourced from a North Carolina facility and sold in stores in Brooklyn and Harrison, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. The recall was issued after the produce facility detected the organism on a piece of equipment.

In addition to the fruit, the recall alert includes dozens of prepared food items containing fresh lemon juice or lemon garnish. Find the full list of items and dates here.

The Food and Drug Administration warns Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly, or anyone with a weakened immune systems.

As of the recall alert issued Monday, there were no reports of sickened customers, the FDA said.

Wegmans says any products part of the recall can be returned for a full refund. Questions can be referred to 1-855-934-3663.

