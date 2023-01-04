Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter

Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience.

Now that experience is coming to Manhattan.

The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023.

"We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we’ve been dreaming about and working toward for a long time," said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. "The community’s response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

While a specific opening date has not yet been announced, the company said in a press release that it plans to open in the second half of 2023. The newest Wegmans will be located at 770 Broadway in Greenwich Village, at the former site of the Astor Place Kmart store.

Wegman's applied for a liquor license for the location back in November, according to the New York State Liquor Authority website. A decision regarding the license should be issued by sometime in May.

That license likely is related to Wegmans planning to open an omakase counter at the new store. Omakase, Japanese for "I leave it up to you," involves the customers eating whatever the chef prepares for them.

According to reports, a seafood-focused restaurant inside the grocery store will be able to seat up to 94 guests for lunch and dinner. It will also reportedly serve dishes other than seafood, like noodle dishes, vegetable appetizers, burgers and more.

The 30-year lease for the street and lower levels of the building will give the store 82,000 square feet of space that occupies a full city block between East 8th Street and East 9th Street.

Wegmans, which already operates one location in Brooklyn that opened in 2019, consistently lands in industry top-10 lists, including a #2 ranking in Food & Wine's latest list of America's best grocery stores.

"Wegmans has been a reliable partner in our Brooklyn community since day one, from local hiring of NYCHA neighbors to feeding first responders at the height of the pandemic," said Lenny Singletary, Chairman of Community Board 2 Brooklyn. "I’m confident Wegmans’ commitment to community will serve their new neighbors in Manhattan well and foster a positive experience."