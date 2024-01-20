Storm Team 4

Weekend ushers in dangerous cold — it's not expected to climb above freezing until Monday

Temperatures will stay frigid through the weekend -- but there is a bit of a warmup coming next week, at least

By Maria LaRosa, Violeta Yas and NBC New York Staff

What to Know

  • The coldest air since last February moves in this weekend, and temperatures aren't expected to climb above the freezing mark until Monday
  • The cold blast comes after snow hit the tri-state on Friday, with most of the area getting 1 to 3 inches, but up to 5 inches for areas in New Jersey
  • Temperatures will barely get into the 20s on Saturday and won't reach above freezing until Monday — and it will feel even colder with the painful wind chills

The third winter storm in roughly a week slammed the tri-state area Friday, dumping more than 5 inches of snow in spots before ushering in the coldest air the region has seen in nearly a year.

Saturday will be the coldest day, with wind chills in the single digits. Expect more of the same for Sunday.

Expect overnight lows in the teens and highs on Saturday to barely reach the 20s — and with the wind chill, it will feel even colder.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, but the tri-state won't see temperatures above the freezing mark until Monday. The good news is once is finally reaches above-freezing, it stays there for the foreseeable future, as temperatures will be far more tolerable (in the 40s) for much of next week.

We climb back above freezing by Monday, and then we thaw out for a while. At least we can see a finish line.

Deep freeze

Extended weather outlook

Next week's national picture

Storm Team 4SNOWwinter
