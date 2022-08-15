Weed World Pays Off $200K of Half-Million NYC Parking Ticket Debt

Weed World Candies has taken a bite out of its headline-making half-million dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets.

The street-side CBD product seller had at least a dozen of its trucks seized back in June by the New York City Sheriff's office, some towed because the company's tickets were in judgment, while others were picked up because they were parked illegally.

More than $200,000 worth of parking tickets have now been paid, Weed World announced Monday, with a payment plan established to pay off their remaining fines.

The owner of the company, Bilal Muhammad, said that the company's ticket situation "got out of hand" after contractors didn't pay, leaving Weed World to deal with it. He said they "took for granted tickets were just being taken care of," and that going forward, tickets will be paid on time.

Muhammad called tickets a "natural byproduct" of having a fleet of trucks operating in a congested city like NYC, but said he does take issue with accusations the company selling cannabis products without a license, which are still not available in New York.

“We’re being grouped with these up and newcomers that are actually selling real weed and we don’t sell real weed. We never have," the owner said in a statement.

According to its website, Weed World Candies launched in 1999 with the goal to get marijuana and hemp legalized and industrialized.

"We tour the country in a fleet of 'loud' vehicles promoting the legalization and decriminalization of the cannabis plant and all its components," it says.

It's not clear what the so-called "weed trucks" were selling in Weed World's name. The website lists only CBD products, which lack THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and says its campers sell "lollipops."