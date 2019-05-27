Perfect Weather for Memorial Day Monday; Commemorations at Arlington Cemetery, Intrepid Museum - NBC New York
Perfect Weather for Memorial Day Monday; Commemorations at Arlington Cemetery, Intrepid Museum

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Fallen Honored at NY Memorial Day Services

    What to Know

    • It's going to be perfect weather for outdoor Memorial Day ceremonies, with sunshine and highs around 80 degrees

    • Mayor Bill de Blasio is due to attend a memorial ceremony at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan, where a 100-ft flag will be unfurled

    • Vice President Mike Pence is attending a wreath-laying and commemoration at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia

    The tri-state is set to pay tribute to fallen members of the United States Armed Forces with a range of ceremonies Monday, and it's a perfect day for it.

    We're due lots of sunshine, highs around 80 degrees and not too much humidity, Storm Team 4 says

    In New York, a commemoration ceremony was being held at the Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Hell's Kitchen. The ceremony will include the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, a military aircraft flyover and the laying of ceremonial wreaths. 

    A commemoration ceremony was also being held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where the United States Coast Guard is set to kick off the program with a prelude concert, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier. 

    Vice president Mike Pence was due to participate at the wreath-laying and deliver remarks. 

    Details for select ceremonies below:

    10 a.m. to noon: Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance, Riverside Dr and 89th Street

    Noon - 12:30 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team on Pier 86, 12th Ave and 46th Street

    2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration, Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, Pier 86

      

