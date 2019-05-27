Fallen United States Army Services members were being honored around the tri-state Monday. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 25 minutes ago)

What to Know It's going to be perfect weather for outdoor Memorial Day ceremonies, with sunshine and highs around 80 degrees

Mayor Bill de Blasio is due to attend a memorial ceremony at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan, where a 100-ft flag will be unfurled

Vice President Mike Pence is attending a wreath-laying and commemoration at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia

The tri-state is set to pay tribute to fallen members of the United States Armed Forces with a range of ceremonies Monday, and it's a perfect day for it.

We're due lots of sunshine, highs around 80 degrees and not too much humidity, Storm Team 4 says.

In New York, a commemoration ceremony was being held at the Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Hell's Kitchen. The ceremony will include the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, a military aircraft flyover and the laying of ceremonial wreaths.

A commemoration ceremony was also being held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where the United States Coast Guard is set to kick off the program with a prelude concert, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

Vice president Mike Pence was due to participate at the wreath-laying and deliver remarks.

Details for select ceremonies below:

10 a.m. to noon: Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance, Riverside Dr and 89th Street

Noon - 12:30 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team on Pier 86, 12th Ave and 46th Street

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration, Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, Pier 86