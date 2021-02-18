We Want to Hear From You! Submit Your Storm Photos and Videos to News 4 New York

The latest in a seemingly relentless series of winter storms descended on the tri-state area early Thursday and is expected to retain its grip for at least a full 24-hour span as it dumps another half-foot or more on the snow-weary region.

Bands of heavy snowfall stretched through parts of New Jersey and New York City during the morning rush hour, leading to some slick roads and sidewalks, though the heaviest (and steadiest) snow was expected late morning into the early afternoon. By the time the system moves out early Friday, much of the tri-state, including New York City, is expected to see 5 to 8 inches accumulate.

However, we want to hear from you! Did you take any photos or videos of the storm you would like to share? If so, fill out the form below! Please note: the form is only available if you are accessing this page on a desktop. However, you can also email us a tip at tips@nbcnewyork.com. When providing us a photo or video, you grant all NBCU platforms and partners irrevocable permission to use these files in perpetuity.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.