‘We Need to Decide' Timeline for NYC Indoor Dining This Month, Mayor Says

What to Know New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is facing mounting pressure to provide a timeline, at least, for the return of indoor dining -- but it's not his call

That's up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has ongoing concerns about indoor dining in such a densely populated area. He also questions whether the city is conducting enforcement effectively with sheriff deputies alone

More than 300 New York City restaurants have joined a class-action lawsuit against the city and state, seeking $2 billion in damages over the ban

Mayor Bill de Blasio, besieged by questions on indoor dining in virtually every daily briefing, says New York City restaurants deserve at least some sort of timeline for the return of dine-in by the end of this month. But that reopening isn't his call.

The decision to reopen indoor eateries across the city is ultimately up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said earlier this week that the five boroughs just aren't ready yet -- even as he acknowledged the competitive disadvantage, with New Jersey restaurants permitted to reopen for indoor dining as early as this Friday.

More than 300 New York City restaurants have joined a class-action lawsuit against the city and state, seeking $2 billion in damages over the ongoing ban. Cuomo doesn't appear to be moved -- and continues to make clear the decision is his. Often, he refers to "people" -- perhaps de Blasio -- having "opinions" about when a certain sector should reopen. But he classifies those as just "opinions."

New Jersey restaurants can resume indoor dining statewide starting this Friday, Sept. 4, Gov. Phil Murphy announced early Monday. Capacity will be capped at 25 percent to start and at least 6 feet are required between tables. Brian Thompson with the latest.

De Blasio made his opinion on the matter clear in his briefing Wednesday.

"I think it's our responsibility to give them as clear an answer, in the month of September, as possible of where we're going," the mayor said of restaurants. "If there can be a timeline, if there can be a set of standards for reopening, we need to decide that in the next few weeks."

The rest of New York state, including Long Island, reopened indoor dining as part of their entry into Phase III of Cuomo's reopening plan. Indoor dining was shelved indefinitely when New York City entered that phase back in early July, with both de Blasio and Cuomo citing heightened national concerns about enclosed spaces.

Following Mayor De Blasio's announcement that there are still no plans to open restaurants for indoor dining, many restaurant owners are speaking out and voicing their concerns over staying in business in the long-term, noting that outdoor dining is not sustainable, particularly as colder weather approaches, Adam Kuperstein has the latest from Lower Manhattan

The governor has also cited continuous compliance issues in New York City, with businesses flaunting social distancing and mask rules, among other safety measures. That component has improved though in recent weeks. The state visits more than 1,000 establishments in the city and Long Island each night to check for violations. As of Cuomo's last update (Tuesday night), no New York City restaurants were observed violating the rules. Three in Suffolk County were.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said bringing back indoor dining is "crucial" for not only the restaurant owners, but also employees — many of whom are immigrants who rely on those wages to survive. From the other side of the political aisle, State Assemblymember and former mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis tweeted that de Blasio's goal for a decision by the end of September "makes absolutely no sense."

Again, it's not up to de Blasio either way. But he does believe restaurants deserve some clarity on indoor dining, whether it's "good or bad news."

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Cuomo has argued that indoor dining threatens New York City's low infection rate. The city consistently sees daily COVID test positivity rates around 1 percent or below, while the state could hit a 27-day streak of infection rates below 1 percent on Thursday. The governor also says the city's method of enforcement -- which he says relies on sheriff deputies as opposed to NYPD officers -- is insufficient.

Other long-awaited indoor activities like gyms and museums have returned to the city six months after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported. Schools are expected to return to limited in-person learning in a few weeks. Malls are still closed -- with no reopening timeline, like indoor dining -- and Cuomo said days ago he hoped to have "positive news" on statewide casinos at some point this week.

Cuomo has indicated a high level concern of the back-to-school factor and may want to see how that plays out first before he addressed indoor dining in New York City. He's also leery of the compounding threat of the approaching flu seaon.

On the other side of the Hudson River, gyms and health clubs also returned this week. Those were permitted to reopen Tuesday at 25 percent capacity. Additional precautions include limited fitness class size, mandatory face-coverings at all times and required contact logs of all patrons and staff to support contact tracing efforts in the event of a potential outbreak at any given facility.

Indoor amusement facilities were also allowed to reopen with similar restrictions. Movie theaters can reopen starting Friday as indoor dining resumes.

While New York and New Jersey are slowly inching back to some semblance of the "new normal," especially with schools beginning to resume, the new normal is a far cry from the old one. A widely available COVID-19 vaccine would significantly help matters, all officials agree. The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says he foresees one being available by the end of the year -- though questions remain about distribution and delivery for 300 million people.