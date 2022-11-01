NYC Graffiti Threatening Lawmakers Raises Concerns in Wake of Paul Pelosi Attack

What to Know Elected officials gathered Tuesday morning in Brooklyn to discuss threatening anti-lawmakers graffiti calling for the deaths of local politicians.

The graffiti showed up on the facade of a building over the weekend. Additionally, several cars were vandalized by having their windows smashed overnight Saturday.

Although no one was hurt, neighbors and community leaders believe the events are a combination of two issues: local bars and nightclubs letting patrons get out of hand and having that become intertwined with increasing threats against politicians.

This is another incident in a growing list of attacks -- both verbal and physical -- against lawmakers and their families across the country.

The graffiti, which read "kill elected officials" before being removed, has raised concerns in the Bushwick section of the borough, this on the heels of the attack against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband days ago.

"We have to evaluate and assess what is the climate that has been created in this country to lead people to think they can take actions such as going into Nancy Pelosi's home to kill her," U.S. Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) said during Tuesday's press conference.

State Assemblywoman Maritza Davila (D-Brooklyn), who was also present at the press conference held on Willoughby Avenue and Wyckoff Street, and shared similar sentiments, while also stressing that officials will not live in fear.

"We have to careful. Yes, we understand that. But, we can't live in fear all the time. We have to stand up. There is nothing to fear, but fear itself. And, we have to call it what it is. This is national. This is rhetoric," Davila said.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.