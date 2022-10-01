wawa

Wawa Tells NJ Congressional Candidate to Stop Using Similar Logo in Campaign Ads

A New Jersey congressional candidate is committing what some in the area would consider a mortal sin: Going against the wishes of Wawa.

The popular convenience store chain has told Matt Jenkins to stop using its goose logo in his campaign signs and website. Wawa sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Democrat, who is challenging District four incumbent Chris Smith.

In the letter, attorneys said Jenkins' logo is too similar to Wawa's, and would likely get confused for theirs.

In response, Jenkins said on Twitter that's pretty much the whole point.

He said he wanted the symbols to be instantly familiar, and the Wawa customers are who he's trying to reach. Jenkins' opponent said "plagiarizing a corporate symbol is wrong."

