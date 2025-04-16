Happy Wawa Day! Celebrate with a free cup of hot coffee any size

It's Wawa Day!

While today is meant to celebrate the Pennsylvania-based company's 61st anniversary, customers are getting a gift.

All day Wednesday, April 16, 2025, you can get a free hot coffee of any size. The beloved company is expected to serve nearly 1.5 million free cups of coffee to customers at its more than 1,100 stores.

On April 16, 1964, Wawa entered the retail business by opening its first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Now, every year, on the week of April 16th, Wawa celebrates its anniversary through Wawa Day.

“Every year, Wawa Day is a chance to reflect on our roots, honor all the people and partners that have been part of our Wawa story and helped us achieve this tremendous milestone, and look ahead to the many ways we will continue to grow both our offering and our Wawa Family,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s CEO. “This April 16th, we invite our customers to join us for a cup of free coffee on us, celebrate good times by checking out some heart-warming videos of our customers on Wawa.com, and join us in welcoming Ohio to the flock as we begin our Midwest expansion. Cheers to 61 years!”

Visit www.wawa.com to find the closest Wawa location near you.

